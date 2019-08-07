GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
His first-pitch home run set the tone for the night, but he added two more hits and scored four times.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Hits by the first three hitters in the Braves’ lineup, in 16 at-bats, enough to drive in eight runs.
223 Home runs on the season by the Twins, just two short of their single-season franchise record, set in 1963.
6 Multihomer games by Nelson Cruz, tying Harmon Killebrew for most in a Twins season.
UP NEXT
Martin Perez, winless since the All-Star break, tries to win the finale, and the series, for the Twins.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
No no-no: Lamet takes bid into 7th, Padres drop Mariners 9-4
The San Diego Padres fell short of history and their first no-hitter — again. What they learned about starter Dinelson Lamet might just make up for it.
Twins
Diamondbacks hit 3 homers in 8-4 win over Phillies
Andrew Chafin entered Tuesday as the National League leader in inherited run percentage and the Arizona reliever did his job in a key situation against Philadelphia.
Twins
Kershaw remains unbeatable at home as Dodgers top Cardinals
Clayton Kershaw continues to be not only consistent, but dominant for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Twins
Finished from the start: Berrios turns in rare poor outing, Twins lose to Braves
Jose Berrios hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since mid-May. Tuesday, he opened his first career start against the Braves by allowing a home run on the first pitch, the first of nine runs he allowed.
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR asks anglers to keep fewer sunfish - especially larger ones
Pelican Lake still has sunfish. But not in the numbers or size it once did.