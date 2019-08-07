GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

His first-pitch home run set the tone for the night, but he added two more hits and scored four times.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Hits by the first three hitters in the Braves’ lineup, in 16 at-bats, enough to drive in eight runs.

223 Home runs on the season by the Twins, just two short of their single-season franchise record, set in 1963.

6 Multihomer games by Nelson Cruz, tying Harmon Killebrew for most in a Twins season.

UP NEXT

Martin Perez, winless since the All-Star break, tries to win the finale, and the series, for the Twins.

PHIL MILLER