Glen Perkins has been found.

The lefthander is at Target Field today as he continues his recovery from a labrum surgery last year. The Twins planned all along to bring Perkins from Florida to continue his rehabilitation, so today must have been the day. The man has a right to see his wife and family once in a while, doesn't he?

Anyway, Perkins' recovery has been rather deliberate. He's had to build arm strength, fight through scar tissue breaking up and clear other hurdles. About a week ago, Perkins was throwing at about 85 percent effort, so he's made progress from spring training, when it looked like he couldn't do more than lob the ball in. It will be interesting to see where he's at now. He still has a long way to go. Labrum tears are tough to recover from.

I wrote in today's editions about the Twins starting 12-11. While they should be credited for not looking as crummy as they did a year ago, this club has a long way to go. The key for this year is the development of the young players, and there's a whole lot of development going on. But the Twins to be encouraged about their young position players

The pitching staff continues to be a work in progress. I think it's safe to say that is one area of the team that has overachieved some. The emphasis on strike throwing and working inside more appears to be paying off. But future of the staff lies in the minors, where Jose Berrios, Fernando Romero and a slew of hard-throwing relief prospects are honing their talents.

Speaking of Berrios, Paul Molitor strongly hinted today that Berrios will be staying in Rochester for now. I'll explain further after the game and in the dead tree edition. But the manager suggested that they want Berrios to be more polish before they give him another look.

Former Twin Trevor Plouffe is in the lineup, batting eighth. "I told him he's batting where he belongs," Molitor joked.



Athletics

Rajai Davis, CF

Matt Joyce, RF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, LF

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Ryon Healy, DH

Stephen Vogt, C

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Adam Rosales, SS

Sonny Gray, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Jason Castro, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ervin Santana, RHP