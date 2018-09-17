THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

Monday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: Opener/primary pitcher vs. RHP Jordan Zimmerman (7-7, 4.17 ERA)

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-10, 4.41) vs. RHP Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.14)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: Opener/primary pitcher vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 0.00)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins lead the season series with Detroit 7-6 but are only 2-4 at Comerica Park. The teams have six games left, with the Tigers visiting Target Field next week. … SS Jorge Polanco has five homers in his past 32 games after hitting none in his first 32. … OF Max Kepler’s 19 homers tie a career high from last year. … LHP Taylor Rogers’ scoreless streak is up to 22 innings, the longest for a Twins pitcher since Joe Nathan had a 22⅔-inning streak in 2009. … Paul Molitor is five wins shy of 300 in his career.

Tigers UPDATE

Turnbull, 25, made his major league debut Friday with a scoreless inning, striking out one, at Cleveland. He was drafted in the second round in 2014 out of the University of Alabama. His fastball touched 96 miles per hour Friday, and he also throws a slider. … Nine Tigers players have made their major league debuts this season. … Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire is 1,129-1,126 in his career. … Detroit has hit three grand slams this season, the last one by Nick Castellanos on July 1.

La Velle E. NEAL III