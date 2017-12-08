The Twins have named managers for two of their minor league affililates.

Tommy Watkins moves from Class A Cedar Rapids to manage Class AA Chattanooga, where he will replace Jake Mauer; and Toby Gardenhire will manage Cedar Rapids.

Gardenhire, son of Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, was a minor-league coach for the Twins last year.

Mauer (above), older brother of Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

In other moves:

The Twins promoted assistant Tony Leo to head athletic trainer after the retirement of Dave Pruemer.

Josh Kalk was named senior analyst by the team. Kalk was director of pitching research and development for the Tampa Bay Rays.