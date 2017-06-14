Usually when a team scores a whole bunch of runs (not that it happens often, of course) walks and errors contribute to the mayhem. That didn't happen Tuesday night when the Twins beat Seattle 20-7 as the Mariners pitchers walked only two batters, neither of which scored, and the defense committed only one error.

So when the Twins knocked out 28 hits, it was not only a franchise record, but it tied for the ninth highest hit total in an American League game. The record is 33 by Cleveland in 1932, but that game went 18 innings. There have been only six times since 1900 when an AL team knocked out more than 28 hits in a nine-inning game.

So what does 28 hits look like?

Here are three views.

1. The scorecard

2. The play-by-play

Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier lined out to center fielder J.Dyson. Mauer struck out. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler homered to right on a 1-2 count. K.Vargas singled to center. E.Escobar singled to right, K.Vargas to second. J.Castro flied out to center fielder J.Dyson, K.Vargas to third. J.Polanco grounded out, pitcher Bergman to first baseman Valencia, K.Vargas scored, E.Escobar to second. E.Rosario homered to right on the first pitch, E.Escobar scored. Dozier flied out to left fielder Gamel.

Runs: 4, Hits: 4

Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Mauer struck out. Grossman singled to left. Kepler singled to center, Grossman to second. K.Vargas singled to right, Grossman scored, Kepler to third. E.Escobar singled to center, Kepler scored, K.Vargas to second. J.Castro singled to center, K.Vargas scored, E.Escobar to third. J.Castro was out advancing, third baseman K.Seager to shortstop Motter, J.Castro out. J.Polanco singled to center, E.Escobar scored. Lawrence pitching. E.Rosario homered to left on the first pitch, J.Polanco scored. Dozier homered to center on a 1-1 count. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Canó to first baseman Valencia.

Runs: 7, Hits: 8



Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Canó to first baseman Valencia. Kepler popped out to second baseman Canó. K.Vargas singled to left. E.Escobar singled to right, K.Vargas to third. J.Castro singled to right, K.Vargas scored, E.Escobar to third. J.Polanco grounded out, first baseman Valencia unassisted.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3

Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. E.Rosario singled to center. Dozier grounded into a double play, third baseman K.Seager to second baseman Canó to first baseman Valencia, E.Rosario out. Mauer singled to center. Grossman popped out to second baseman Canó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2

Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. Kepler grounded out, shortstop Motter to first baseman Valencia. K.Vargas grounded out, first baseman Valencia unassisted. E.Escobar singled to right. E.Escobar was out advancing, right fielder Haniger to shortstop Motter, E.Escobar out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 7:

Twins seventh. J.Castro singled to left. J.Polanco singled to right, J.Castro to second. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder J.Dyson. Dozier doubled to left, J.Castro scored, J.Polanco to third. Rzepczynski pitching. Mauer safe at first on fielder's choice plus fielding error by third baseman K.Seager, J.Polanco scored. Grossman singled to center, Dozier to third, Mauer to second. Kepler hit an infield single to first, Dozier scored, Mauer to third, Grossman to second. K.Vargas singled to right, Mauer scored, Grossman to third, Kepler to second. E.Escobar singled to right, Grossman scored, Kepler to third, K.Vargas to second. J.Castro singled to right, Kepler scored, K.Vargas scored, E.Escobar to third. J.Castro was out advancing, right fielder Haniger to shortstop Motter, J.Castro out. Zych pitching. J.Polanco grounded out, first baseman Valencia unassisted.

Runs: 7, Hits: 8

Bottom of 8:

Twins eighth. C.Ruiz pitching. E.Rosario homered to center on a 1-1 count. Adrianza walked. Gimenez doubled to left, Adrianza to third. Grossman popped out to second baseman Canó. Kepler walked. K.Vargas struck out. E.Escobar grounded out, pitcher C.Ruiz to first baseman Valencia.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2



The video:

Here's what 28 hits looks like in 28 seconds, as compiled by mlb.com.

