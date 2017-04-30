Well, the rain is down a to a light drizzle, but wind is blowing in from right field. Hopefully, these windy, chilly, dreary conditions will improve by gametime. After calling off last night's game, the Twins and Royals would love to get this one in and avoid playing two makeup games later in the season.

UPDATE: The rain continues, so the decision has been made to push the start time back an hour.

Sounds like the KC area got at least two inches of rain yesterday, with higher totals south and east.

The gametime forecast is 54 degrees and cloudy. But I've noticed that the updated forecast calls for showers starting around 3 p.m. :(.

Now the Twins, and all their pitchers, are in a run of three off days in five days. Everyone is rested, and the club has to think about going back to 12 pitchers soon. With the Red Sox coming to town next week, it's not a sure thing.

The Twins do need a fifth starter for Saturday against Boston, and all indications are that it will be righthander Nick Tepesch, who was called up to be a long reliever but has now not pitched in over a week.

Hector Santiago is expected to return to the Twin Cities tonight after attending funeral services for his grandmother. He will throw in the bullpen on Monday then start against Oakland on Tuesday.

Phil Hughes is on the mound for the Twins today. He's coming off of a solid start in Texas in which he held the Rangers to two runs over six innings. The Royals have a worse offense, but a fly ball pitcher like Hughes could get in trouble here. He might be the only one rooting for the strong wind from right field to continue during the game!

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Kennys Vargas, DH

Jason Castro, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Phil Hughes, RHP

Royals

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Moose, 3B

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Alex Gordon, LF

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Brandon Moss, DH

Alcided Escobar, SS

Jason Hammel, RHP