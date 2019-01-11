The Twins reached agreement on one-year contracts with all eight of their remaining arbitration eligible players Thursday.

They also lost pitcher Aaron Slegers on waivers to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Slegers had been designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Nelson Cruz.

As for salary numbers; according to a Major League Baseball source:

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi will get $9.5 million after making $6.3 last season and starter Kyle Gibson gets $8.125 million. Gibson went to arbitration last year, and the Twins won, leaving him with a $4.2 million salary.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario will get $4.19 million. He made $602,500 in 2018.

Third baseman Miguel Sano, who made $463,000 in 2018, agreed for $2.65 million. His deal includes a $50,000 bonus for reaching 502 plate appearances.

Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano were two of the Twins’ arbitration eligible players.

Right fielder Max Kepler is set at $3,125,000, a raise from $587,000.

Center fielder Byron Buxton gets $1.75 million in a deal reported Thursday night.

Reliever Taylor Rogers gets $1,525,000 and reliever Trevor May $900,000.

The Twins had already reached agreements with arbitration eligibles Ehire Adrianza ($1.3 million) and C.J. Cron ($4.8 million).

Slegers, a 6-foot-10 righthander, pitched in eight games (29 innings) for the Twins over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old was 1-2 with a 5.90 ERA.