– The Twins’ search for bullpen help has turned outward once again.

Chris Heston, a righthander best known for pitching a no-hitter against the Mets for the Giants almost exactly two years ago, has been claimed off waivers and is expected to be in uniform tonight against the Mariners. Heston is the second waiver claim to get a bullpen tryout with the Twins this season, joining lefthander Adam Wilk, who is now with Class AAA Rochester.

Heston was claimed off the roster of Oklahoma City, the Class AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he had only pitched for the 89ers once, a three-inning relief stint last Thursday in which he allowed three runs against Colorado Springs.

Heston, drafted but unsigned by the Twins in the 47th round of the 2007 draft, spent three seasons with the Giants and started 31 games with a 3.95 ERA in 2015, including the second no-hitter in Citi Field history in New York. Heston struck out 11 and walked none in his June 9 no-hitter, and only three hit batters prevented a perfect game.

Heston was demoted to the bullpen by the Giants in 2016, then sent to Triple-A after making only four appearances. He was traded to Seattle last December for a player to be named, and was assigned to Tacoma during spring training. He was called up by the Mariners in late April and even made a start against the White Sox, but in five total innings over two appearances, posted a 19.80 ERA and was designated for assignment late last month.

To make room for Heston, the Twins have released righthander Nick Tepesch, who made one start for Minnesota, allowing seven runs in 1⅔ innings against Boston on May 6.

The Twins still must make a move to open a spot on their 25-man active roster, but will wait until Heston arrives in Seattle to announce it.