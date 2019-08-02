The Twins are short of players at Class AAA Rochester, so they swung a minor league trade to pick up outfielder Brandon Barnes from the Cleveland organization.
Barnes has played in six major league seasons with Houston, Colorado and the Indians.
The 33-year-old has 24 home runs and 77 RBI for Class AAA Columbus, which announced the trade. The deal is likely for cash considerations. After Wednesday's major league trade deadline, the Indians ended up with a surplus of outfielders.
The Twins open a 10-game homestand tonight at Target Field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Twins add ex-major leaguer Brandon Barnes to Class AAA Rochester
Barnes has played in six major league seasons, and was with Cleveland last season.
Twins
Dyson joining Twins in Miami as they seek fourth consecutive victory
Sean Poppen was sent back to Class AAA Rochester after a rough outing in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Marlins; Michael Pineda starts in the 11:10 a.m. game.
Twins
Jose Berrios on the mound as Twins face Marlins
The Twins won the opener 2-1 and took a three-game lead on Cleveland in the American League Central.
Twins
Cleveland steps up with major trade. How will Twins respond?
Cleveland added a pair of power-hitting outfielders in a three-team trade that sent pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Reds. What move will the Twins make?
Twins
Cron to minor league rehab assignment for Twins; Parker signs with Phillies
First baseman C.J. Cron (right thumb inflammation) is headed for Class A Fort Myers on Wednesday, where he will begin what's expected to be a brief minor league rehabilitation assignment with the Miracle.