The Twins are short of players at Class AAA Rochester, so they swung a minor league trade to pick up outfielder Brandon Barnes from the Cleveland organization.

Barnes has played in six major league seasons with Houston, Colorado and the Indians.

The 33-year-old has 24 home runs and 77 RBI for Class AAA Columbus, which announced the trade. The deal is likely for cash considerations. After Wednesday's major league trade deadline, the Indians ended up with a surplus of outfielders.

The Twins open a 10-game homestand tonight at Target Field.