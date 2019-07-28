– The Twins on Saturday swung a deal with the Miami Marlins for veteran righthander Sergio Romo in exchange for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.

Romo, 36, has been an effective reliever for many years, rising to fame as a setup man for Brian Wilson when he was with the San Francisco Giants. This is Romo’s first season with the Marlins after spending all of last season with Tampa Bay and splitting 2017 with the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was set to become official following Saturday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

In 38 games for the Marlins this season, Romo is 2-0 with a 3.58 ERA. In 37⅔ innings, Romo has walked 13 and struck out 33. His strikeout ratio of 7.9 per nine innings is a career low, but Romo has avoided hard contact thanks to a slider-changeup combination. His average fastball is 86.5 miles per hour.

Romo has 17 saves for the Marlins and 42 over the past two seasons.

He will join a bullpen mix that the Twins have altered in recent weeks by designating for assignment Aldaberto Mejia, Matt Magill, Mike Morin and Blake Parker. Lefthander Taylor Rogers is expected to get most of the save opportunities while Romo helps out as setup man, but there could be times when Romo is needed to get the final three outs.

To land Romo, the Twins parted ways with the 22-year-old Diaz, who has impressed this season. He batted .290 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI at Class A Fort Myers — the home runs were a career high — before being promoted to Class AA Pensacola. In 32 games for the Blue Wahoos, Diaz is batting .309 with six homers and 25 RBI.

Diaz had to be placed on the 40-man roster during the offseason, or the Twins would risk losing him in the Rule 5 draft. He was one of 11 Twins minor leaguers in that category, so it would make sense for the team to reduce that inventory while trading him to a rebuilding team like the Marlins, who can make room for him.

The Twins continue to seek more pitching help before Wednesday’s trade deadline. They have showed interest in practically every available starter or reliever on the market.

They have spoken with the Mets about righthander Noah Syndergaard, but talks haven’t progressed. They might have a better shot at landing Toronto righthander Marcus Stroman, who similarly is the target of several teams.

Cron progresses

Twins first baseman C.J. Cron hit off flip throws Saturday and is expected to hit on the field Sunday as he recovers from a pesky inflamed right thumb that has landed him on the injured list twice in the past month. He took a cortisone shot last Sunday to help the healing process and has slowly moved into baseball-related activities.

Cron is eligible to come off the IL on Wednesday, in time for the second game in Miami.

“A lot of what he was doing was letting that shot take and rest is one of the most important things he can give himself,” Baldelli said.

Grab a bat

Michael Pineda laughed when asked if he was ready to hit next week in Miami.

“That’s a good question,” he said.

Pineda is scheduled to start Thursday against the Marlins. And he said he will probably step into the batting cage Sunday to start preparing for the at-bats he’s going to get. Pineda, who is 2-for-11 in his hitting career, said he is just looking to swing easy — then run the bases easy.

The Twins will take that, as the last thing they want to have is one of their pitchers get injured doing things they aren’t used to doing,

Jake Odorizzi, Tuesday’s starter, took some swings Saturday and described them as adequate. His goal is to do whatever he can to be productive.

Odorizzi will face righthander Zac Gallen on Tuesday. Jose Berrios will face righthander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday. And Pineda will face righthander Jordan Yamamoto on Thursday.

Twins pitchers have yet to hit a home run in interleague play, which began in 1997.

Etc.

Class AAA Rochester righthander Cody Allen has been taken off the temporary inactive list and activated. He left the Red Wings on Wednesday to be with his wife as she gave birth.