Twins batting order
Projected by La Velle E. Neal III
(with last season’s home runs)
Luis Arraez, 2B (4)
Josh Donaldson, 3B (36)
Jorge Polanco, SS (22)
Nelson Cruz, DH (41)
Max Kepler, RF (36)
Miguel Sano, 1B (34)
Mitch Garver, C (31)
Eddie Rosario, LF (32)
Byron Buxton, CF (10)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Hellebuyck's 41 saves leads Jets past Canucks 4-0
Connor Hellebuyck was happy to get his fourth shutout of the season, but he wished his scoring attempt would have been successful.
Twins
Rainmaker: Donaldson agrees to $92 million deal with Twins
Former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson accepted the largest free-agent contract the Twins have ever agreed to, and should add big pop to a lineup that set the major league home run record last season.
Wolves
Morant, Brooks lead Grizzlies to 121-110 win over Rockets
Early this season, the young Memphis Grizzlies were still learning how to close out games — a shortfall the team has overcome during its longest winning streak in more than three years.
Gophers
Culver scores 17, No. 12 West Virginia stomps TCU 81-49
West Virginia's improving bench scoring is starting to give Big 12 opponents fits.
Vikings
Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career
Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.…