TWINS 2017 PREVIEW

New Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came to town as part of the new analytics mafia in baseball, but their approach to rebuilding the worst team in baseball will be slow and methodical … at least for now. Read more
Dave St. Peter joined the Twins in 1990 as an intern when they were in the midst of turning a last-place club into a World Series winner one year later.
St. Peter has seen more losing seasons than winning seasons as he has advanced to become the Twins president and chief executive officer. He’s watched the Twins lose 90 or more games 10 times in 28 years while they’ve made the playoffs in seven of those seasons. Read more
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The pressure was mounting. Each swing mattered. The score was tied, and connecting on a fat pitch would win the game, electrify the tense crowd, crush the losers. “I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Brian Dozier said.
It didn’t show. Dozier let a couple pitches go by, then unleashed his high-in-the-zone uppercut and launched a blast that easily cleared the fence in left field and nearly carried over the one beyond it. His teammates cheered and congratulated him. Another Dozier walk-off. Read more