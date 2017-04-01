StarTribune

TWINS 2017 PREVIEW

New Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came to town as part of the new analytics mafia in baseball, but their approach to rebuilding the worst team in baseball will be slow and methodical … at least for now.  Read more

Hartman: St. Peter tells fans to stay patient with Twins
4:59pm

Hartman: St. Peter tells fans to stay patient with Twins

Dave St. Peter joined the Twins in 1990 as an intern when they were in the midst of turning a last-place club into a World Series winner one year later.

St. Peter has seen more losing seasons than winning seasons as he has advanced to become the Twins president and chief executive officer. He’s watched the Twins lose 90 or more games 10 times in 28 years while they’ve made the playoffs in seven of those seasons.  Read more

Dozier's home runs strike blow for the 'little man' at second base
March 27

Dozier's home runs strike blow for the 'little man' at second base

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The pressure was mounting. Each swing mattered. The score was tied, and connecting on a fat pitch would win the game, electrify the tense crowd, crush the losers. “I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Brian Dozier said.

It didn’t show. Dozier let a couple pitches go by, then unleashed his high-in-the-zone uppercut and launched a blast that easily cleared the fence in left field and nearly carried over the one beyond it. His teammates cheered and congratulated him. Another Dozier walk-off.  Read more

See More Stories
Browse Sports Sections
Final, 3/30 R H E
Minnesota 16-13 6 8 0
Tampa Bay 12-16 6 11 1
Twins schedule & results
Today's Question

Poll: How optimistic are you about the 2017 Twins?

See more polls
Connect With Star Tribune Sports
Most Read
  1. Hartman: St. Peter tells fans to stay patient with Twins
  2. Reusse: Deck was stacked against Park in his push to make Twins
  3. Souhan: Twins new bosses show their own 'March Madness' by cutting Park
  4. New leaders Falvey and Levine bring new minds to the Twins' game
  5. Keeping 13 pitchers result in Park's demotion to Rochester

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.