TWINS 2017 PREVIEW

New Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came to town as part of the new analytics mafia in baseball, but their approach to rebuilding the worst team in baseball will be slow and methodical … at least for now.  Read more

26 minutes ago

Breaking down the 2017 Twins roster

It’s a new era, all right. Given carte blanche to raze the roster, new Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine open the 2017 season with a radically reconfigured club that includes … let’s see … just five players who didn’t play for the Twins last year. Truthfully, Falvey and Levine are probably the most intriguing Twins employees of 2017, as they evaluate their assets and execute their blueprint for a team that has certainly avoided the weight of expectations following a disastrous, 103-loss crash landing. Here’s the team ...

53 minutes ago

Souhan: Twins' new bosses inherit the worst and hope for the best

Monday is signified as Opening Day, which for the 2017 Minnesota Twins is unfortunate. This is a franchise much more desperate for closure than the false promise of a baseball holiday.  Read more

27 minutes ago

Reusse: Gladden first came onto Twins scene 30 years ago

Dan Gladden remained officially a rookie with the San Francisco Giants in the spring of 1984, having played in 18 games after a September call-up the previous season.  Read more

35 minutes ago

Star Tribune staff predictions for 2017 Twins

16 minutes ago

Getting analytical with the Twins' Derek Falvey

52 minutes ago

Hartman: St. Peter tells fans to stay patient with Twins

Dave St. Peter joined the Twins in 1990 as an intern when they were in the midst of turning a last-place club into a World Series winner one year later.

St. Peter has seen more losing seasons than winning seasons as he has advanced to become the Twins president and chief executive officer. He’s watched the Twins lose 90 or more games 10 times in 28 years while they’ve made the playoffs in seven of those seasons.  Read more

March 27

Dozier's home runs strike blow for the 'little man' at second base

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The pressure was mounting. Each swing mattered. The score was tied, and connecting on a fat pitch would win the game, electrify the tense crowd, crush the losers. “I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Brian Dozier said.

It didn’t show. Dozier let a couple pitches go by, then unleashed his high-in-the-zone uppercut and launched a blast that easily cleared the fence in left field and nearly carried over the one beyond it. His teammates cheered and congratulated him. Another Dozier walk-off.  Read more

