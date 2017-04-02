TWINS 2017 PREVIEW

Dave St. Peter joined the Twins in 1990 as an intern when they were in the midst of turning a last-place club into a World Series winner one year later.

St. Peter has seen more losing seasons than winning seasons as he has advanced to become the Twins president and chief executive officer. He’s watched the Twins lose 90 or more games 10 times in 28 years while they’ve made the playoffs in seven of those seasons. Read more