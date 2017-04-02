TWINS 2017 PREVIEW

New Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came to town as part of the new analytics mafia in baseball, but their approach to rebuilding the worst team in baseball will be slow and methodical … at least for now. Read more
New Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine came to town as part of the new analytics mafia in baseball, but their approach to rebuilding the worst team in baseball will be slow and methodical … at least for now. Read more
It’s a new era, all right. Given carte blanche to raze the roster, new Twins bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine open the 2017 season with a radically reconfigured club that includes … let’s see … just five players who didn’t play for the Twins last year. Truthfully, Falvey and Levine are probably the most intriguing Twins employees of 2017, as they evaluate their assets and execute their blueprint for a team that has certainly avoided the weight of expectations following a disastrous, 103-loss crash landing. Here’s the team ...
Monday is signified as Opening Day, which for the 2017 Minnesota Twins is unfortunate. This is a franchise much more desperate for closure than the false promise of a baseball holiday. Read more
Dan Gladden remained officially a rookie with the San Francisco Giants in the spring of 1984, having played in 18 games after a September call-up the previous season. Read more
Dave St. Peter joined the Twins in 1990 as an intern when they were in the midst of turning a last-place club into a World Series winner one year later.
St. Peter has seen more losing seasons than winning seasons as he has advanced to become the Twins president and chief executive officer. He’s watched the Twins lose 90 or more games 10 times in 28 years while they’ve made the playoffs in seven of those seasons. Read more
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The pressure was mounting. Each swing mattered. The score was tied, and connecting on a fat pitch would win the game, electrify the tense crowd, crush the losers. “I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Brian Dozier said.
It didn’t show. Dozier let a couple pitches go by, then unleashed his high-in-the-zone uppercut and launched a blast that easily cleared the fence in left field and nearly carried over the one beyond it. His teammates cheered and congratulated him. Another Dozier walk-off. Read more