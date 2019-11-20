The Weiss twins of St. Benedict, 6-1 juniors Hunter and Madison, were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division III first All-America team.

Hunter is a right side hitter, Madison a middle blocker.

Hunter Weiss was a repeat first team pick; she averaged 3.82 kills per set and hit .399. Madison Weiss, who was on the third All-America team a year ago, hit .424 and averaged 1.75 blocks per set. They played for Shakopee High School.

The Bennies (26-5) will play Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Senior libero Ellie Meyer of St. Thomas was picked for the second All-America team, junior blocker Corrina Evans of Augsburg and senior right side Lauren Rewers of St. Olaf for the third team.

•Doug Hoffman of Apple Valley was named the Golf Professional of the Year by the Minnesota Section of the PGA.

Don Berry, Edinburgh USA Golf Club, was named the Men's Player and Senior Player of the Year, and Lori Money, Deer Run Golf Club, the Women's Player of the Year.

•Lindsay Whalen's second Gophers recruiting class of post Erin Hedman, and guards Alexia Smith and Caroline Strande was ranked No. 18 by ESPN — the program's highest ranking since at least 2012.

•Minnesota State Mankato is ranked No. 3 in the D2Football.com poll for the 11th straight week. The Mavericks will play the winner of the CSU-Pueblo/Augustana game in the the NCAA Division II tournament Nov. 30 at Blakeslee Stadium.

