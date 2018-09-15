GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Salvador Perez, Kansas City

He wasn’t a contender until the end, when he ended it with a walkoff grand slam.

BY THE NUMBERS

50 Plate appearances before Willians Astudillo drew his first major league walk.

123 Hits at Kauffman Stadium by Joe Mauer, tied with Robin Yount for fifth-most by a visiting player.

598 Extra-base hits for Mauer, fourth-most in Twins history.

ON DECK

Chase De Jong, who had four shutout innings in his Twins debut, will start Saturday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III