GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Salvador Perez, Kansas City
He wasn’t a contender until the end, when he ended it with a walkoff grand slam.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Plate appearances before Willians Astudillo drew his first major league walk.
123 Hits at Kauffman Stadium by Joe Mauer, tied with Robin Yount for fifth-most by a visiting player.
598 Extra-base hits for Mauer, fourth-most in Twins history.
ON DECK
Chase De Jong, who had four shutout innings in his Twins debut, will start Saturday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
Twins
Who else? Perez cranks ninth-inning grand slam to sink Twins
Twins killer Salvador Perez sent the Royals to victory in a big way, clubbing a 3-2 bases-loaded pitch from Trevor Hildenberger into the left-center seats to cap an 8-4 victory.
Profar, Mendez lead Rangers to 4-0 win over Padres
Using an "opener" for an inning ahead of a traditional starter worked so well for the Texas Rangers on Friday night that they'll do it again on Saturday night.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
6 Mariners relievers combine to blank Angels 5-0
Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon each hit a two-run single and six relief pitchers combined on a six-hitter, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Friday night.
Stratton pitches 2-hitter, Giants top Rockies to end skid
An 11-game losing streak wore on the San Francisco Giants, who had chances in many of those games and wound up on the wrong end.
