The Twins have placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion and have called up outfielder Jake Cave from Class AAA Rochester.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, a day after Buxton was hit on the wrist with a pitch during a game against the Royals. So he can return June 25.

Buxton tested the wrist before Monday’s game, tests that included swinging in the indoor batting cage.

Suspicion that Buxton would land on the IL arose when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked after the game how Buxton did on his test.

“We don’t have any real updates right now besides the fact that it went well,” he said. “I think we should have something for everyone tomorrow.”

If everything really went well, Baldelli would have said Buxton will increase activities on Tuesday or be available off the bench. Or something that would confirm that a step forward was made. That’s when a IL move seemed more likely.

Cave is batting .326 with five homers and 25 RBI in 33 games for the Red Wings.