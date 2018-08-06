RACINE, Wis. _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.
The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 63 cents per share.
The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.
Twin Disc shares have dropped slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWIN
