RACINE, Wis. _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.
The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period.
Twin Disc shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 39 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWIN
