RACINE, Wis. _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.9 million.
The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.
The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period.
Twin Disc shares have dropped 27 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWIN
