It’s the end for the old Rice Street overpass this weekend as crews will take down the bridge on the border of Shoreview and Vadnais Heights. To do the work, both directions of Interstate 694 in that area will be shut down from Friday night to Monday morning.

In the south metro, westbound Interstate 494 shuts down between Interstate 35E and Hwy. 5.

Both freeway closures may disrupt travel, but the weekend’s most gnarly traffic crunch might occur Sunday in downtown Minneapolis where the Vikings and Twins both have afternoon home games. Downtown St. Paul will see an uptick in traffic Saturday night as the Wild have a home preseason game at the Xcel Energy Center.

Minneapolis Open Streets takes over Nicollet Avenue between Lake and 46th streets Sunday. Edina has its own version of the street fair as it blocks off 50th Street between Wooddale and Chowen avenues on Sunday.

And don’t forget the seat belts. Law enforcement continues a “Click It or Ticket” campaign through Sept. 28.

Here is a list of some major road construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Lane reductions in both directions from 43rd Street to I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is a single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from LaSalle Avenue to 2nd Avenue S. and Portland to Park avenues.

East metro

3. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in Maplewood: Closed between 27th and 34th streets until Nov. 1.

4. I-94: One eastbound lane closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday between Hwy. 280 to Western Avenue.

North metro

5. I-694 in Shoreview and Little Canada: Both directions closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Snelling Avenue and Rice Street.

6. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

7. Interstates 35W, 35E and 35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Lane closures in both directions on I-35 between the split and Hwy. 8. Southbound I-35 reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 97 to the I-35W/35E split, and I-35W and I-35E reduced to a single lane south of the split. Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split.

8. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 71st Avenue N. and Brooklyn Boulevard.

South metro

9. I-35W in Bloomington: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

10. I-494 in Mendota Heights: Westbound closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-35E and Hwy. 5

11. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

12. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Panama Avenue and Franklin Trail.

West metro

13. I-494 at Rockford Road in Plymouth: Narrow lanes on I-494; Rockford Road bridge over I-494 closed.

14. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.