One of the Twin Cities' most wintry of winters pulled another weapon out of its arsenal over the weekend, leaving more snow on top of a newly established record depth for any February ahead of powerful winds that were creating blizzard conditions as Sunday's early light appeared.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has the southern half of the metro area and points south under a blizzard warning until at least 6 p.m. Sunday, on the heels of an inch or two of snow in the Twin Cities and much more to the southeast. A large chunk of western Wisconsin is along for the windy ride.

Late Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in southern counties of Freeborn and Steele, authorizing National Guard personnel to rescue any stranded travelers. Armories in Albert Lea and Owatonna were being prepped help those caught in the heavy snow and strong winds.

And it didn't take long for that declaration to yield results. Three people were rescued from impassable roads by the Guard members in snow-defying vehicles and delivered to the Albert Lea armory, according to Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Sustained winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, with snow-whipping gusts touching 50 mph, are in the NWS forecast as temperatures fall from the midteens at sunrise into the single digits before dusk settles in.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office greeted its residents and would-be visitors with this tweeted plea: "NO TRAVEL in rural Dakota County. Roads in many parts of the southern part of the county are not driveable with large drifts and nearly zero visibility."

Three people were rescued from impassable roads by the Minnesota National Guard. Here they are arriving at the Albert Lea armory.

Roads in the northern part of the county "are slightly better but deteriorating fast," the Sheriff's Office continued.

Highway closures are prevalent across much of southern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Among them, Interstate 35 is closed from Faribault south to the Iowa border. More than 120 miles of I-90 from Jackson east to Dexter, to the southwest of Rochester, is also closed because of whiteout conditions and drifting snow.

The latest snowfall was deepest south and southeast of the immediate Twin Cities, where Burnsville tops the metro so far at 2.8 inches. Otherwise, Kellogg and Lewiston lead the way with 12 inches. Then it's Wabasha and Rochester with 11 inches, Austin and Winona 10, Albert Lea 6 and Red Wing 5.5, according to the NWS leaderboard.

Combined with the strong winds, windchill readings should reach the midteens below zero Sunday and potentially down to 35-below by Monday morning, the weather service is warning. Those numbers will again have school administrators contemplating even more school closings, leading to further adjustments to meet state time requirements for classroom instruction.

Away from the Twin Cities to the west and east, Falling snow followed by winds gusting up to 50 mph created whiteout conditions across southern Minnesota, from Worthington, Marshall, Willmar and Morris in the west, to Mankato and Albert Lea in the central part of the state, to Red Wing, Wabasha and Rochester in the east.

"Please stay off the roads," the National Weather Service in Chanhassen warned. By 10:30 p.m., whiteout conditions had made roads nearly impassable in south-central Minnesota. Along with the interstate closures, many smaller highways and county roads were closed. In the Rochester area and around Red Wing, Kenyon, Kasson, Owatonna, New Ulm, St. James and Windom, visibility was near zero.

The latest round of winter for the Twin Cities area is making for a most memorable month, which saw low temperatures well into the minus-20s below zero and a snow tally since Feb. 1 that has easily topped 32 inches, with several more days to go.

The state Department of Transportation warned that driving across much of the state will remain dangerous well into Sunday night and urged those who must drive to refer often to its frequently updated online road reports.

Twin Cities temperatures are expected to stay well below average as far as the seven-day forecast can see, highs no better than 21, as modest chances of snow come and go.