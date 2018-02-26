The winners of the 2018 Charlie Awards were announced Sunday afternoon at the Pantages Theatre, decorating individuals from Young Joni, Bellecour, Saint Dinette and more.

The seventh annual awards celebrate the best of the Twin Cities food and beverage community – the local answer to the popular national James Beard Awards.

This year, Ann Kim and Conrad Leifur of Young Joni (pictured below), Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza were given the nod for “Outstanding Restaurateur,” the latest in a string of praises that have followed the debut of Young Joni in late 2016 (including the Star Tribune's Restaurant of the Year).

Chef-owner Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour (pictured top), which opened last March, was named Outstanding Restaurant. And Outstanding Chef went to Jamie Malone, who revived Minneapolis classic Grand Cafe with a fresh eye and skillful touch (one of her famed dishes, pictured below).

Meanwhile, on the heels of Super Bowl in Minneapolis, the Lifetime Achievement award was granted to Wayne Kostroski, co-owner of Cuisine Concepts and founder of Taste of the NFL, a non-profit organization that raises awareness and funds for hunger relief.

Here is a full listing of the winners:

Lifetime Achievement: Wayne Kostroski (Taste of the NFL)

Outstanding Service: Mucci’s

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ann Kim and Conrad Leifur (Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza)

Outstanding Restaurant: Bellecour

Outstanding Baker/Pastry Chef: Emily Marks (Bachelor Farmer)

Outstanding Chef: Jamie Malone (Grand Cafe)

Rising Star (an under-30, up-and-coming foodservice professional): Adam Eaton (Saint Dinette)

Beverage Innovator: Brie Roland (St. Genevieve)

Hidden Gem: Moroccan Flavors

Community Hero: Lachelle Cunningham and Michelle Horovitz (Breaking Bread Cafe)