An inch of grainy, wet snow is expected to fall across the Twin Cities metro area throughout the day Monday, with another blast of snow forecast for early Tuesday.

Because this “wintry mix” will bring a dusting of snow, Twin Cities roads shouldn’t be as dangerous Monday as they would be if it were warmer and the precipitation was freezing rain, said Eric Ahasic, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“That kind of makes our forecast a little bit better in terms of hazards,” he said, adding that temperatures in the low- to mid-20s are just warm enough to prevent an ice storm.

But freezing rain is expected in southeastern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin Monday during workday hours, he said.

A Winter Weather Advisory covers the southern half of the state and west-central Wisconsin from midnight Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday, but precipitation should wrap up by Tuesday at 7 a.m., Ahasic said. At 6 p.m. Monday, the advisory expands to include St. Cloud, Alexandria and western Minnesota.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, a light dusting of snow is expected in the metro area. Half an inch will accumulate in the morning and another half-inch in the afternoon, Ahasic said.

A recent winter storm caused traffic problems on Cliff Road in Eagan amid ice and slush, not unlike what may be coming for the Twin Cities in the next two days.

“It won’t be a very fluffy snow,” he said. “It will kind of be some grainy ice crystals.”

The snow will stop in the evening and start up again between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, with an additional inch accumulating.

Snow will be heaviest northwest of the Twin Cities, with the Alexandria area hardest hit, he said. From 4 to 6 inches are expected there.

“It really is quiet after that,” he said, with dry conditions expected until Wednesday.