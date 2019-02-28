Theatre Elision recently presented "Gone Missing" at Dreamland Arts in St. Paul. The company will present its first show in Crystal this summer.

Another Twin Cities theater is moving to the suburbs.

Theatre Elision has purchased a former industrial space in the city of Crystal. An old fabric factory will be transformed into Elision Playhouse by summer, with plans for two performing spaces under one roof: a 119-seat main stage and a 60-100-seat "cabaret.”

Theatre Elision’s most recent show was January’s "Gone Missing" at Dreamland Arts in St. Paul. The company's first show in its new venue will be a July remount of "Ruthless!," a satiric musical inspired by the 1950s evil-child thriller "The Bad Seed." The cast will include “Church Basement Ladies 2” writer Greta Grosch and actor Susan Hofflander (now playing Madame Armfeldt in Theater Latte Da's "A Little Night Music").

Also related to theater companies and the venues they own: Behind-the-scenes drama resulted in Open Window Theatre losing its previous home. But issues with a previous landlord have been settled and Open Window is raising funds to buy a new home, with about $40,000 needing by March 11. Past Open Window productions have included "Lilies of the Field" and "Sister Calling My Name."