‘Persephone’

Theater artist Mariah Larkin and dancer Torre Edahl draw on Greek mythology for this exploration of mental health. “Persephone” centers on the story of a character who struggles with debilitating mental illness, but it’s also inspired by the creators’ own narratives. A swirl of story and movement, “Persephone” premiered to strong reviews at the 2017 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Now it’s back for a fully realized production at Off-Leash Area’s new venue in south Minneapolis. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls., loom-lab.org.)

Sheila Regan