‘Persephone’
Theater artist Mariah Larkin and dancer Torre Edahl draw on Greek mythology for this exploration of mental health. “Persephone” centers on the story of a character who struggles with debilitating mental illness, but it’s also inspired by the creators’ own narratives. A swirl of story and movement, “Persephone” premiered to strong reviews at the 2017 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Now it’s back for a fully realized production at Off-Leash Area’s new venue in south Minneapolis. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls., loom-lab.org.)
Sheila Regan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.