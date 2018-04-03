Crash after crash clogged metro area freeways in the Twin Cities long after the evening rush hour should have ended Monday night.

It was all courtesy of a snowfall that caused slick roads, poor visibility and temperatures more reminiscent of late February than the second day of April.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported more than 25 crashes on state and interstate highways — just in the metro area between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Monday.

The State Patrol said it recorded 197 crashes with 13 injuries statewide and 123 spinouts from noon until 8:45 p.m.

A State Patrol vehicle was hit by a passing motorist on northbound Interstate 35W at Hwy. 36 when the trooper stopped to help another vehicle that had slid off the road. The vehicle’s lights were flashing. The patrol reminded motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.

With a low temperature forecast to be in the single digits (9 degrees) on Monday night, the roads were expected to get even slicker before they got better.

Traffic in the Twin Cities was slowed by snowfall in this file photo.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 1.3 inches of snow had fallen at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen. Just under an inch had accumulated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 2.6 inches at the St. Cloud airport and 1.5 inches in Eau Claire, Wis.

The snow was expected to continue through Tuesday evening, with totals reaching anywhere from 6 to 10 inches across southern Minnesota.

There’s a chance of seeing the sun, however briefly, on Wednesday.