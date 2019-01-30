If you must go out today, some Twin Cities restaurants are making sure you stay well-fed and hydrated.

Here are discounts and freebies being offered today in honor of the coldpocalypse.

We’ll update the list as we hear of more.

Free shot of tequila at Pajarito (605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-9545, pajaritostp.com)

From the Pajarito Facebook page: “Cold?? Need a warmup? We are open today (Jan. 30). Swing in and have a free shot of tequila to warm up on us!! Just mention you saw this post! Bundle up and warm up with us for a bit!”

All-day happy hour at 6Smith (294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com)

Going stir crazy at home with the kids? 6Smith has all-day happy hour, $8 specialty cocktails and a $5.95 kids menu.

Free Grubhub delivery for Big Bowl, Wildfire and Twin City Grill

Lettuce Entertain You restaurants are springing for free delivery if you order through Grubhub through Thurs. Jan. 31.

BOGO at Pig Ate My Pizza (4154 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com)

From their Twitter: “Pig will be open Wednesday, Jan 30. With all the school cancellations, we are offering a free Kids Cheeser with the purchase of a grown-up meal for the day. Bundle up, stay safe, and cozy in for some hot pizza with our Pig crew.”

Free chai at Hot Indian Foods (multiple locations, hotindianfoods.com)

From their Twitter: “Stay warm - no, stay HOT - today with FREE CHAI at any Hot Indian location. So stop by, say HI, and sip Chai (and eat Parle G biscuits!). #ChaiBelowZero #HIChai #PolarVortex”

Free coffee at Alma Cafe (528 University Av. SE, 612-379-4909, almampls.com)

From their Facebook: “We are opening at 9am during the polar vortex. Hot coffee is on us with pastry or breakfast purchase. Bundle up. Be safe. Eat well.”