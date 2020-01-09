After a nearly 18-month search, Twin Cities Public Television has finally landed a new boss.

Sylvia Strobel, who worked as deputy counsel for TPT in the 1990s, will become the company's new president and CEO, replacing James Pagliarini who has run the station for 23 years. Strobel is currently the chief operating officer for ideastream, which owns and operates the major public broadcasting stations in Cleveland.

Strobel earned degrees at St. Olaf College, William Mitchell College of Law and the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

“I am so excited to come back to my Minnesota roots to direct the vision of TPT as we move through this next decade,” said Strobel. “TPT has grown from its foundation as a television broadcast station – blossoming into a true 21st century media organization ensuring all have access to quality, educational content on multiple platforms. I am excited to continue this trajectory and work with the TPT team to use new technology, expand content offerings and enhance the experience of – and services to – TPT’s audiences.”

Pagliarini had announced back in May 2018 that he wanted to step down, but that he would remain in his position until a replacement could be named. Strobel will become only the sixth president since TPT's inception in 1957.