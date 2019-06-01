Andover

MAY 6

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Yellow Pine Street NW.

MAY 9

Vandalism. Someone spray-painted obscene pictures on the street in front of a home in the 16700 block of Marigold Boulevard NW.

CIRCLE PINES

MAY 11

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man who appeared lost and confused and was going door to door on W. Golden Lake Road. Officers located the 24-year-old man, determined he was cold and intoxicated, and took him to a friend's house.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

APRIL 27

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 15000 block of 110th Street reported that the motion sensor on her driveway had been tripped and that she saw what looked to be a man in her yard. A deputy checked the area and found several deer but no people.

HUGO

APRIL 30

Suspicious activity. A homeowner in the 6300 block of 132nd Street contacted authorities after receiving a call from a salesman who said he was at his house. The homeowner told the salesman that he was trespassing and that he should leave his property. The salesman was gone by the time deputies arrived.

LAKE ELMO

APRIL 23

Suspicious activity. Deputies who responded to a report of a Bobcat being taken from a property in the 8500 block of Demontreville Trail were called back by the complainant, who said it was the rental company that had picked up the Bobcat.

LEXINGTON

MAY 2

Child found. Officers responded to a report to check on the welfare of a 4-year-old boy found at Woodland Road and N. Highway Drive. They took custody of the child and, after investigating, found the boy's mother and released the child to her. The boy had left the house after she had fallen asleep.

MAPLE PLAIN

APRIL 20

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a drunken woman causing problems at Monie's Bar and Grill, 4820 Hwy. 12. The intoxicated 46-year-old Maple Plain woman was argumentative and refused to provide a breath test sample. She continued to swear at officers as she left with her son, who was sober.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 23

Fraud. A resident in the 1200 block of Junction Avenue reported a check written to pay a $71.87 CenturyLink bill had been stolen from their outgoing mail and altered to be payable to someone named Sonya for $715.97.

MEDINA

APRIL 22

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 2700 block of Pioneer Trail reported receiving an envelope with hair inside. There was no return address.

NEW BRIGHTON

MAY 3

Theft. Both license plates were stolen off a vehicle in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue and replaced with two others.

PLYMOUTH

MAY 2

Property damage. Four tires on a vehicle were slashed in the 1700 block of Fernbrook Lane.

Prior Lake

APRIL 16

Theft. Golf clubs valued at $4,500 were stolen from the Wilds Golf Club, 3151 Wilds Ridge Court.

RICHFIELD

MAY 9

Found. An electric wheelchair was found at Pilgrim Cleaners, 2901 W. 66th St. Officers contacted the manufacturer but were unsuccessful in finding the wheelchair's owner and took it to the city garage.

MAY 13

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of an interrupted burglary. They located the suspect, a 24-year-old Minneapolis man, and arrested him for burglary.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 22

Drugs. A 41-year-old Fridley woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin; possession of hypodermic needles, and driving after license revocation following a traffic stop at Canterbury Road and County Road 42.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.