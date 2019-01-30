Above: A message on a business marquee near Lake Street and Lyndale Ave. accurately sums up the weather Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, In Minneapolis, MN. Photo: David Joles for Star Tribune.

Prince once famously said that the cold of Minnesota “keeps the bad people out,” but there were certain situations he didn't account for. Today's shivery cold high of -14 F and a frigid low of -29 F will keep out not just "the bad people" from Twin Cities' museums, but rather everyone who is not an abominable snowmonster of the North. Temperatures have not been this cold since 1996. Wind chills are expected to make the frozen hell feel like -50 F.

The following Twin Cities museums will be completely closed:

Minneapolis Institute of Art (2400 3 rd Ave. S., Mpls)

Ave. S., Mpls) Walker Art Center (725 Vineland Pl., Mpls)

Weisman Art Museum (333 E River Pkwy, Mpls)

Museum of Russian Art (5500 Stevens Ave., Mpls)

Bakken Museum (3537 Zenith Ave. S., Mpls)

Mill City Museum (704 S 2 nd St., Mpls)

St., Mpls) American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Ave., Mpls)

Minnesota Children’s Museum (10 7 th St. W, St. Paul)

St. W, St. Paul) Minnesota History Center (345 W Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul)

Bell Museum (2088 Larpenteur Ave. W, St. Paul)

Minnesota Museum of American Art (350 Robert St N, St. Paul)

You can still get your art fix from the comfort of your toasty warm home. Browse the online magazine Walker Reader, or text "mmaa" to 56512 to the Minnesota Museum of American Art for more info on specific artworks.

The City of Minneapolis recommends dressing for the extreme cold if outside, which means a warm hat, 3+ layers and one layer of insulation, gloves, 2+ layers on legs, waterproof boots, a jacket outer layer and a face mask. They also advise to watch for signs of hypothermia such as confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.