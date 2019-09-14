BIRCHWOOD

AUG. 4

Suspicious person. A deputy checking on a 1:45 a.m. report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Wildwood Avenue spotted a woman who explained that she and three family members were out looking for their cat.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 15

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking around in his underwear in the 5200 block of NE. Central Avenue. The 31-year-old was taken to a detox facility.

AUG. 17

Drugs. An officer spotted two people slumped in a vehicle in the 200 block of NE. 57th Avenue. A search of the vehicle uncovered heroin, and a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested for possible possession of a controlled substance.

INDEPENDENCE

AUG. 18

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of an 8-year-old who had wandered away in the 2000 block of Budd Street. The boy was found safe and sound in a neighbor’s backyard.

AUG. 19

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of a 1-year-old boy missing for about 10 to 15 minutes from the nursery room at WestPointe Church, 9090 Hwy. 12. The search, assisted by the Delano Fire Department, ended when the boy was found sleeping in a chair in another room.

LAKE ELMO

AUG. 3

Suspicious activity. Residents in the 3800 block of Laverne Avenue reported being approached by a man who said he heard a dog crying outside their house. The residents thought the man suspicious and called the police, who advised the man on better ways to tell them about suspicious or unusual activity.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 18-24

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 5000 block of 160th Street W.

LEXINGTON

AUG. 18

Suspicious person. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue. They arrested a 27-year-old man for obstructing the legal process.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 8

Theft. A bag containing a firearm and ammunition was taken from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Mississippi Street.

PLYMOUTH

AUG. 20

Burglary. A purse containing a wallet was stolen from a home in the 15900 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through an unlocked patio door.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 17

Drugs. A 50-year-old Dalton, Minn., man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, giving an officer a false name, driving after license revocation, and on warrants from Scott and Otter Tail counties, after a traffic stop at Burger King, 5020 160th St.

RICHFIELD

AUG. 21

Prostitution. A 35-year-old man was arrested for prostitution at an apartment in the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue S.

ST. ANTHONY

AUG. 16

Drugs. A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, driving after license revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle, after a traffic stop at 31st Avenue and Harding Street.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 24

Underage consumption. A 20-year-old Shakopee man was cited for underage consumption and property damage in the 1400 block of Sage Lane.

TONKA BAY

AUG. 13

Drunken driving. A 34-year-old Tonka Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she was stopped for speeding at Manitou Road and Woodpecker Ridge Road.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

AUG. 4

Suspicious activity. Authorities received a call about a suspicious truck parked at a dead end near the 14000 block of 18th Street. The caller had asked the driver what he was doing, and the driver responded he was releasing a snapping turtle before he drove away.

