ANDOVER

SEPT. 30

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13600 block of Poppy Street NW.

BLAINE

SEPT. 30

Animal complaint. Someone reported seeing a large snake in the 4000 block of 87th Lane. It was released into a swamp by Centennial Lakes community service officers.

COLUMBUS

SEPT. 24

Theft. A skid-steer loader was stolen from a job site near Lake Drive NE. and Interstate 35.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

SETP. 18

Suspicious activity. A woman in a van parked in a cul-de-sac in the 14000 block of 59th Street told authorities that she lived in the van while traveling. She was told that nearby residents had called about the vehicle and that she would need to leave.

EDINA

OCT. 1

Theft. A furnace and accessories were stolen from the 7400 block of Cahill Road.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 25

Noise complaint. Officers responded to a noise complaint close to midnight in the 5400 block of 7th Street NE. They found that a child was driving around in a Power Wheel car and spoke to the father, who agreed to keep the noise down.

JORDAN

SEPT. 26

Nuisance complaint. A vehicle was sprayed with shaving cream in the 900 block of Firethorne Trail.

SEPT. 30

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old girl at a home in the 100 block of 2nd Street. Officers arrived and quickly found the girl in the house.

LAKELAND

SEPT. 18

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1000 block of Quixote Avenue reported waking up to noise coming from his roof. He thought someone might be inside, but it was determined that the noise was caused by falling acorns.

MAPLE GROVE

OCT. 4

Animal complaint. An officer responded to an animal complaint at a home in the 16900 block of Elm Road. A squirrel trapped in a porch was released outside through a window.

Neighbor complaint. A resident reported that he saw a neighbor throw something in his yard in the 6300 block of Cheshire Lane. An officer found that the objects were walnut shells from a tree on his property.

MAPLE PLAIN

OCT. 2

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 1500 block of Rainbow Avenue. The officer spoke with the homeowner and discovered that one of the kids was playing with the phone.

MAPLEWOOD

SEPT. 17

Theft. The manager of a coffee shop in the 1700 block of Rice Street reported that a man had taken the tip jar off the counter and fled the building.

SEPT. 18

Suspicious activity. A homemade bomb was discovered in the grass at a roundabout at Frost Avenue and English Street. The device was a Gatorade bottle containing an unspent shotgun shell with a fuse sticking out of it. The St. Paul bomb squad took the device to study and properly dispose of.

New BRIGHTON

SEPT. 25

Theft. A bag of candy was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue.

NOWTHEN

SEPT. 22

Theft. Hemp plants valued at $7,200 were taken from a field in the 6800 block of 185th Avenue NW.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 25

Theft. A chicken coop valued at $200 was stolen from the yard of a home in the 16800 block of Wilderness Trail.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 27

Weapon. A 59-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm at a Holiday Stationstore, 444 1st Av. E.

OCT. 5

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for underage consumption at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from police reports and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.