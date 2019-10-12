ANDOVER

SEPT. 7

Disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a report of a woman being belligerent in the drive-through at McDonald’s, 13731 Round Lake Blvd. NW. A 23-year-old woman was cited for disorderly conduct.

NEW BRIGHTON

SEPT. 2

Open bottle. Police responding to a report of a noise complaint in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road arrested a 25-year-old man for an open bottle violation and fleeing an officer on foot.

COLUMBUS

SEPT. 7

Illegal dumping. Someone dumped three garbage bags of goose remains on property in the 13400 block of Apollo Street NE.

JORDAN

SEPT. 10

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks at Rice and Water streets. They arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving.

NEWPORT

AUG. 29

Suspicious activity. A deputy checked on a man in a vehicle that reportedly had been parked for several days in the 1400 block of Cedar Lane. The driver explained that he worked nearby and took his breaks in his car.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 1

False info to police/warrants. The driver of a vehicle in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue was arrested for allegedly providing false information to police, as well as for warrants from Hennepin, Dakota and Goodhue counties.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 16

Drugs. A 17-year-old Prior Lake boy was arrested on suspicion of felony drug sales, terroristic threats, assault and possession of THC in the 4100 block of C.J. Circle.

MAPLE PLAIN

SEPT. 14

Theft. An officer responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of Hwy. 12. A taxi driver said he had driven an intoxicated man from downtown Minneapolis to a house on Budd Avenue. The man had refused to pay, left and entered the house, leaving his cellphone behind. Police knocked on the door several times and announced themselves, drawing no response. Two days later the suspect, a 28-year-old Maple Plain man, paid the cab fare and retrieved his cellphone. The taxi driver declined to press charges as long as he received payment.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 17

Underage consumption. Responding to a report of three suspicious males walking at 5 a.m. in a yard along Wildwood Avenue, officers cited a 19-year-old man for underage consumption.

PLYMOUTH

SEPT. 21

Theft. Two snowmobiles and a trailer were stolen from the 1800 block of Kilmer Lane.

SCANDIA

AUG. 26

Noise complaint. Authorities checked on reports of loud noises and suspicious activity in the 18000 block of Layton Avenue. They found the neighborhood dark and quiet and heard only crickets and frogs.

AUG. 28

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted three people walking along Hwy. 95 and asked where they were going. They said they were walking to St. Paul but were unclear as to where they were coming from. They were advised to stay off state highways.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 17

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance at McCoys Copper Pint, 1710 Crossings Blvd. They cited a 27-year-old Bloomington man and a 25-year-old Columbia Heights man for disorderly conduct.

SHOREWOOD

SEPT. 21

Underage consumption. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of Manor Park, 20630 Manor Road. They cited two girls, ages 15 and 17, and an 18-year-old man for underage consumption.

VICTORIA

SEPT. 22

Drugs. A 19-year-old Chaska man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and an 18-year-old Victoria woman was cited for speeding after a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Bavaria Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.