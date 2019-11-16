BIRCHWOOD

OCT. 5

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted a man riding one bicycle while holding onto another in the area of Wildwood Avenue and Birchwood Lane. The man’s clothing matched that of a suspect from an earlier stolen bike report, but the deputy was unable to determine whether either bike was stolen and the man was free to go.

BLAINE

OCT. 10

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a man digging in the grass in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE. It was determined that he was just pulling weeds and needed no help.

CHANHASSEN

OCT. 8

Drugs. An 18-year-old Carver man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol at Southwest Village Drive and Lyman Boulevard.

OCT. 11

Drugs. A 20-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at County Road 61 and Bluff Creek Drive.

CORCORAN

OCT. 19

Drugs. A 50-year-old Otsego woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at County Roads 10 and 50.

GRANT

OCT. 2

Disturbance. A landlord and two tenants who were moving out in the 10000 block of 62nd Street were arguing about who owned what items. At some point during the dispute, the landlord drove her car into the garage door. She agreed to leave for the night.

HAM LAKE

OCT. 16

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between a 30-year-old man and his 48-year-old sister in the 15400 block of Hwy. 65 NE. Police arrested the man for disorderly conduct.

OCT. 17

Theft. Hemp plants were cut from a field in the 3700 block of Constance Boulevard NE.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 1

Suspicious activity. A woman with a flashlight was reported walking around a trailer in the Cimarron Park mobile home community. She told a deputy she was looking for rocks. The deputy told her to put the rocks back and go home.

LAKEVILLE

OCT. 6-12

Alcohol violation. Officers spotted a vehicle after hours at Orchard Lake Beach Park, 17195 Judicial Road. They cited a 20-year-old man for underage possession of alcohol.

MAPLE GROVE

OCT. 7

Theft. A guitar was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 10600 block of 93rd Avenue.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 17

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old woman was cited for underage consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop on County Road 110 N.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 10

Theft. Police responded to a report of a package taken from a home in the 1300 block of Old Hwy. 8 and arrested a 23-year-old man for theft.

OAK GROVE

OCT. 15

Theft. A canoe was stolen from the 21100 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 8

Theft. A water heater was stolen from the 5200 block of Hampton Street.

OCT. 12

Drugs. A 35-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of children, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue.

SCANDIA

OCT. 4

Suspicious activity. A deputy searched the area of Olinda Trail and 202nd Street after hearing a loud explosion and smelling smoke. A resident nearby admitted he had used gasoline to start a bonfire, which made the noise.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 18

Disorderly conduct. A 17-year-old Newport girl was cited for disorderly conduct at Valleyfair.

