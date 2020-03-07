COLUMBUS
FEB. 19
Vandalism. Hay bales were set on fire in the 14700 block of NE. Hornsby Street.
EXCELSIOR
JAN. 31
Burglary. A 65-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct on Mill Street.
FRIDLEY
FEB. 9
Theft. Two pairs of shoes were stolen from the hallway of an apartment in the 6500 block of East River Road.
GREENWOOD
FEB. 2
Underage consumption. A 16-year-old Greenwood boy, 15-year-old Minnetonka girl and 16-year-old Minnetonka girl were cited for underage consumption of alcohol and a 15-year-old Excelsior girl and 15-year-old Chanhassen girl were cited for curfew violation in the 21000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
HAM LAKE
FEB. 17
Vandalism. A vehicle was set on fire in the 13400 block of NE. Hwy. 65.
HUGO
JAN. 30
Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of 142nd Street reported around midnight that someone had moved their garbage cans to the middle of the street before driving away.
INDEPENDENCE
FEB. 3
Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic in the 3300 block of County Road 92. A man and woman were arguing about moving their goats to another property. The woman agreed to let the man move the goats, and she left.
JORDAN
FEB. 9
Check welfare. An officer spotted a woman walking on Hwy. 282 toward Old Hwy. 169. The officer spoke with the 22-year-old woman, discovered she was intoxicated and drove her to the house of a friend, who agreed to take care of her.
LAKE ELMO
JAN. 28
Suspicious activity. Footprints were reported in a yard in the 3000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue. The deputy who responded said they were his footprints from when he had tried to serve a warrant on an upstairs renter the previous week.
Maplewood
FEB. 5
Theft. A vehicle was stolen from outside Mounds Park Academy, 2051 Larpenteur Av., after the driver left it running while walking his daughter into the school.
FEB. 8
Theft. The catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle parked at Redeeming Love Church, 2425 White Bear Av.
MINNETRISTA
FEB. 5
Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highland Road. The occupants of the vehicle said they were just gazing at the stars.
NEW BRIGHTON
FEB. 9
Drunken driving. A 39-year-old man was arrested for third-degree drunken driving and carrying a pistol while under the influence after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for violations in the area of 12th Street and Innsbruck Drive.
NOWTHEN
FEB. 17
Theft. A 1971 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 6000 block of NW. Norris Lake Road.
PRIOR LAKE
FEB. 14
Theft. A sculpture valued at $800 was stolen from the yard of a home in the 3400 block of Spruce Trail.
SCANDIA
JAN. 27
Traffic. A driver was pulled over and cited for speeding in the area of Scandia Trail and Olinda Trail. The radar indicated he was driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone, but he told the deputy he thought he was going 70.
SHAKOPEE
FEB. 10
Assault. A 63-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for assault, terroristic threats, obstructing the legal process and carrying a weapon without a permit at U.S. Bank, 8325 Crossings Blvd.
FEB. 12
Drugs. A 31-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at S. Canterbury Road and Hwy. 169.
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police and are not intended to provide an in-depth picture of crime.