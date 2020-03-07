COLUMBUS

FEB. 19

Vandalism. Hay bales were set on fire in the 14700 block of NE. Hornsby Street.

EXCELSIOR

JAN. 31

Burglary. A 65-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct on Mill Street.

FRIDLEY

FEB. 9

Theft. Two pairs of shoes were stolen from the hallway of an apartment in the 6500 block of East River Road.

GREENWOOD

FEB. 2

Underage consumption. A 16-year-old Greenwood boy, 15-year-old Minnetonka girl and 16-year-old Minnetonka girl were cited for underage consumption of alcohol and a 15-year-old Excelsior girl and 15-year-old Chanhassen girl were cited for curfew violation in the 21000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

HAM LAKE

FEB. 17

Vandalism. A vehicle was set on fire in the 13400 block of NE. Hwy. 65.

HUGO

JAN. 30

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of 142nd Street reported around midnight that someone had moved their garbage cans to the middle of the street before driving away.

INDEPENDENCE

FEB. 3

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic in the 3300 block of County Road 92. A man and woman were arguing about moving their goats to another property. The woman agreed to let the man move the goats, and she left.

JORDAN

FEB. 9

Check welfare. An officer spotted a woman walking on Hwy. 282 toward Old Hwy. 169. The officer spoke with the 22-year-old woman, discovered she was intoxicated and drove her to the house of a friend, who agreed to take care of her.

LAKE ELMO

JAN. 28

Suspicious activity. Footprints were reported in a yard in the 3000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue. The deputy who responded said they were his footprints from when he had tried to serve a warrant on an upstairs renter the previous week.

Maplewood

FEB. 5

Theft. A vehicle was stolen from outside Mounds Park Academy, 2051 Larpenteur Av., after the driver left it running while walking his daughter into the school.

FEB. 8

Theft. The catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle parked at Redeeming Love Church, 2425 White Bear Av.

MINNETRISTA

FEB. 5

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highland Road. The occupants of the vehicle said they were just gazing at the stars.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 9

Drunken driving. A 39-year-old man was arrested for third-degree drunken driving and carrying a pistol while under the influence after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for violations in the area of 12th Street and Innsbruck Drive.

NOWTHEN

FEB. 17

Theft. A 1971 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 6000 block of NW. Norris Lake Road.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 14

Theft. A sculpture valued at $800 was stolen from the yard of a home in the 3400 block of Spruce Trail.

SCANDIA

JAN. 27

Traffic. A driver was pulled over and cited for speeding in the area of Scandia Trail and Olinda Trail. The radar indicated he was driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone, but he told the deputy he thought he was going 70.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 10

Assault. A 63-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for assault, terroristic threats, obstructing the legal process and carrying a weapon without a permit at U.S. Bank, 8325 Crossings Blvd.

FEB. 12

Drugs. A 31-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at S. Canterbury Road and Hwy. 169.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police and are not intended to provide an in-depth picture of crime.