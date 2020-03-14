EAST BETHEL

FEB. 23

Theft. A purse left unattended was stolen from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 19001 NE. Jackson St.

EDINA

FEB. 8

Underage consumption. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested for underage consumption of alcohol; a 17-year-old girl was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and underage consumption of alcohol; and a 16-year-old girl was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption of alcohol; in the 6900 block of Langford Court.

EXCELSIOR

FEB. 7

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of suspected marijuana use on 3rd Street. Officers investigated and found the suspect had burned sage and a pine-scented candle.

GREENWOOD

FEB. 7

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a loud party with 200 to 300 juveniles in the 4000 block of Lodge Lane, and learned that an assault had occurred resulting in bodily harm. The case was under investigation.

HUGO

FEB. 11

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 16000 block of Jeffrey Avenue told authorities he received a phone call from a male who asked about his wife by name and said he was his grandson. The resident knew the caller wasn't his grandson, and when he asked him to speak up, the caller hung up.

JORDAN

FEB. 13

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a person in a suspicious vehicle taking photos of a home in the 700 block of Olympic Hills Court. They found a neighbor playing on their cellphone.

LAKE ELMO

FEB. 9

Animal complaint. A deputy responding to a report of a barking dog in the 2000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue found a small, white dog barking at squirrels in a tree. The owner agreed to bring the dog inside.

FEB. 15

Suspicious activity. Authorities dispatched to a party said to have many juveniles at a home near 6th Street and 6th Street Court found parked vehicles blocking the road. The homeowner's son told a deputy his parents were out of town but knew about the party; the parents were contacted and confirmed they approved. The homeowner and his son were told there were too many people at the party and that the parked vehicles were making it hard to drive on the road.

LINWOOD

FEB. 20

Burglary. A shotgun was stolen from a home in the 7600 block of NE. South Orinoco Circle.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 11

Property damage. Graffiti was reported spray-painted on vehicles parked in the 100 block of Silver Lake Road.

OAK GROVE

FEB. 22

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a woman out of control at Back to the SRO Bar & Grill, 18919 NW. Lake George Blvd. They arrested a 50-year-old woman for disorderly conduct after she declined to comply with their commands.

RAMSEY

FEB. 1

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 5500 block of NW. 179th Lane. The homeowner said a child was playing with the phone.

FEB. 3

Assist public. Officers responded to a report of an 18-month-old boy stuck in a high chair at a home in the 7500 block of NW. 146th Avenue. They were able to help get him out of the chair uninjured.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 16

Disorderly conduct. A 44-year-old Rogers man was arrested for obstruction with force, disorderly conduct and false information to police, at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.

FEB. 20

Burglary. A 43-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested for burglary and property damage at a home in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue.

SHOREWOOD

FEB. 9

Drugs. An 18-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drunken driving after he was stopped for an illegal turn near Christmas Lake Road and Hwy. 7.

