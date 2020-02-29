BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

JAN. 23

Animal welfare. Responding to a call of a deer struggling on the ice of a pond in the 13000 block of 51st Street, a deputy observed that the animal had broken through the ice about 75 feet from the shoreline. The deputy was unable to get additional help and deemed the situation too dangerous to help the deer.

BIRCHWOOD

JAN. 20

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 300 block of Wildwood Avenue reported an unknown vehicle parked in her driveway. It was determined to be her daughter’s boyfriend’s car.

HUGO

JAN. 22

Civil matter. Authorities received a call from a man in the 5000 block of 130th Street who said he broke his tooth while eating a barbecue pork sandwich. He was advised to contact the company that sold him the pork.

JAN. 26

Suspicious inactivity. A driver was reported asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at a gas pump at Kwik Trip, 14370 Victor Hugo Blvd. at 8 a.m. A deputy who woke him up detected no signs of alcohol or drugs. The driver explained he just fell asleep before getting out to pump gas.

Lake Elmo

JAN. 20

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 8000 block of 27th Street reported finding footprints in the snow made overnight circling his truck and home. Nothing was taken or damaged.

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

JAN. 27

Animal welfare. A deputy helped get a dog out from underneath a deck in the 1000 block of Quentin Avenue. The dog got trapped after chasing an opossum.

LAUDERDALE

FEB. 4

Domestic assault. Police were called to a physical fight between a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue. Both parties said it was a mutual fight and neither wished to pursue charges.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 28

Fraud. After reportedly being denied at Spencer’s Gifts, a group of three people was able to use two counterfeit $20 bills at Pac-Man Zone at Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Av.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 2

Theft. Catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked in the 800 block of County Road D and the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

NEWPORT

JAN. 27

Suspicious activity. A deputy on routine patrol watched as the driver of a vehicle parked at Speedway, 1624 Hastings Av., left the store. Upon seeing the deputy parked in his squad, the driver walked behind a nearby building instead of returning to his car. The deputy couldn’t find the driver, who failed to return to the vehicle and left with its keys. Four occupants in the vehicle said they knew the driver only by a nickname.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 10

Drugs. A 41-year-old Albert Lea man was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

FEB. 14

Theft. A sculpture valued at $800 was stolen from the yard of a home in the 3400 block of Spruce Trail.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 29

Drunken driving. A 24-year-old Richfield woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she was stopped by police for moving violations on E. 67th Street and S. Nicollet Avenue.

JAN. 30

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Candlewood Suites, 351 W. 77th St. An intoxicated man with injuries was taken to a hospital and an intoxicated woman was taken to a detox facility.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 2

Alcohol violation. A 20-year-old Shakopee man was cited for allegedly buying alcohol at Chili’s, at 8098 Old Carriage Court, before he was old enough to do so legally.

FEB. 5

Drugs. A 40-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and two prescription drugs without a valid prescription at Speedway, 1155 1st Av.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.