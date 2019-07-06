FRIDLEY

JUNE 7

Fire. An officer responded to a report of negligent burning at a home in the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE. The homeowner, who had accidentally started his trees on fire, was issued a citation.

LAKE ELMO

MAY 30

Suspicious person. A deputy spotted a man walking at 4:25 a.m. along Hwy. 36 near Highlands Trail. The man explained he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend while driving to Woodbury and had her stop the vehicle so he could get out and walk home.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 19-25

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Lake Marion, in the 19800 block of Juno Trail. A 60-year-old man had spilled paint in the back of his truck and tried to back the truck into the lake to rinse it off. They cited him for water pollution violations.

WEEK OF MAY 26-JUNE 1

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at Antlers Park in the 9700 block of 201st St. W. Five unattended cellphones were stolen.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 12

Property damage. Profanity was reported scratched into the door of a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Malvern Street.

LEXINGTON

JUNE 11

Curfew violation. An officer spotted two juveniles about 2 a.m., after curfew, at S. Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue. The officer took the two 15-year-old boys home to their parents.

MAHTOMEDI

MAY 30

Civil matter. Authorities told a resident in the 100 block of Hickory Street that her neighbor was not committing a crime by watering plants on the deck above her. The resident was advised to contact her landlord about the issue.

MAPLE GROVE

JUNE 1

Child found. An officer responded to a report of a small child found in the 7100 block of Hemlock Lane. The officer learned that a 3-year-old girl had wandered away from her family at a nearby park but had been reunited with them, and that no further assistance was needed.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 11

Theft. A bicycle was reported stolen overnight from a driveway in the 2600 block of Keller Parkway. Another bike had been left in its place.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 3

Counterfeit money. Someone attempted to purchase food with a counterfeit $100 bill from a business in the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road.

Theft. Cash amounting to $40 worth of half-dollar coins was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Silver Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 30

Indecent exposure. A 65-year-old St. Paul man was cited for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

JUNE 5

Obstruction. A 34-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for obstructing the legal process and interfering with a police officer after trying to stop police from towing a vehicle that was involved in a robbery in the 6200 block of 4th Avenue S.

JUNE 7

Theft. An officer responded to a report of the theft of a generator at Menards, 7701 Nicollet Av. S. After taking the report, the officer was leaving the store when he spotted the suspect's vehicle as the suspect was attempting to pick up his wife. The generator was found in the vehicle and the 50-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 15

Driving violation. A 51-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving after cancellation of her license following a traffic stop at Valleyfair.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

MAY 25

Suspicious activity. A deputy observed two men on a rock pile in the 14000 block of Hudson Road. They said they were looking for agates and were unaware it was private property. One was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant.

