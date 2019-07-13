AFTON

JUNE 8

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 2100 block of Stagecoach Trail reported seeing a shiny object in the woods but was afraid to find out what it was. Authorities found a black motorcycle but no rider. They eventually contacted the son of the motorcycle’s owner, who said his father had hit a patch of gravel that sent him sliding off the road and down a steep embankment. He was in the hospital with a leg ­injury.

BLAINE

JUNE 11

Drunken driving. A 42-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving and carrying a handgun without a permit in the 3400 block of 131st Avenue NE.

EDINA

JUNE 5

Theft. An 18-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for theft after she was caught shoplifting at Ragstock in Southdale Center.

HUGO

JUNE 14

Suspicious person. Authorities responded to a report of a man carrying a clipboard in the area of Freeland Avenue and Freeland Court. They spoke to the man, who said he was working in the area on behalf of a lawn care company. Unable to produce a soliciting permit, he called his boss and found out he was supposed to be in Shoreview.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 12

Animal complaint. A resident reported a peacock in her yard in the 4800 block of Cty. Rd. 6. No peacocks had been reported missing.

JORDAN

JUNE 14

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of property damage at a home in Valley Green Park. The resident said someone had dumped grass clippings and dirt on freshly poured concrete. The officer found that a neighbor had mowed the lawn and blown clippings and debris onto the driveway. There was no damage since the debris was easily blown off.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 9-15

Theft. Two kayaks were stolen from the 12000 block of 205th Street W.

LINWOOD

JUNE 7

Theft. Fishing gear was stolen from an unlocked shed in the 23500 block of Mackenzie Street NE.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 11

Traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle for violations in the area of Old Hwy. 8 and County Rd. D. They arrested three men in the vehicle: the driver, 25, for providing false information to police and a warrant; a 36-year-old man for ­providing false information and fifth-degree possession of drugs; and a 53-year-old man for fifth-degree ­possession of drugs.

PLYMOUTH

JUNE 8

Theft. A woman reported that cigarettes had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 10700 block of Union Terrace Way.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 16

Theft. A purse was stolen from a vehicle at McKenna Crossing, 13810 Shepherds Path. The windows were down.

RAMSEY

MAY 27

Indecent exposure. A 51-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure after an officer spotted him urinating in a park in the 9300 block of Hwy. 10 NW.

JUNE 4

Animal assist. An officer responded to a request for help in getting a cat out of a ceiling in the 15300 block of Hematite Street NW. The officer and the caller were unable to get the cat down.

RICHFIELD

JUNE 7

Drunken driving. A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for drunken driving after he was stopped for failing to dim his high beam lights in the 100 block of 62nd Street W.

JUNE 12

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 6400 block of 1st Avenue S. The caller said that a female had thrown a spatula at her during an argument.

ST. ANTHONY

JUNE 9

Indecent exposure. An officer responded to a report of indecent exposure at Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Rd. An employee said that one man in a group of males had exposed himself. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and released with a citation for two indecent exposure incidents.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.