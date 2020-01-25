ANDOVER

JAN. 9

Theft. A handgun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13300 block of NW. Uplander Street.

BIRCHWOOD

DEC. 20

Neighbor complaint. A deputy mediated an ongoing dispute between neighbors about snow removal in the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue. Both parties agreed to avoid further conflict.

CHAMPLIN

DEC. 27

Disorderly conduct. A 30-year-old woman was cited for alleged disorderly conduct in the 11800 block of Champlin Drive.

JAN. 1

Theft. A tip jar was reported stolen from Subway, 140 Miller Road.

EDINA

DEC. 31

Assault. A 31-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for suspected assault, trespassing and property damage at Perkins, 4917 Eden Av.

LAKE ELMO

DEC. 18

Suspicious activity. Possible fires in houses under construction were reported around 8th Street and June Avenue. A deputy found flames given off by multiple heaters in the buildings.

DEC. 21

Burning complaint. A deputy responding to a burning complaint in the 500 block of Cimarron spoke to a resident who explained he was burning an old wooden kitchen chair. The fire, in a cast-iron fire bowl in the driveway, was nearly out, but the resident was advised against burning more furniture.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 22-28

Disorderly. Officers responded to a report of drunkenness at Babe’s Music Bar, 20685 Holyoke Av. They arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a fight at home on Cleopatra Drive. They arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault, property damage, threats of violence and obstructing the legal process.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 1

Fleeing police. A vehicle was stopped for speeding at Hwy. 280 and Broadway Street. It allegedly took off as an officer approached the vehicle, but the officer declined to pursue because of the reason for the stop. The case, including the license-plate number, was forwarded to investigators.

MAPLE PLAIN

DEC. 30

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 5800 block of Main Street. A 65-year-old Maple Plain woman allegedly was threatened by a 56-year-old Watertown woman and struck her in the leg with a baseball bat. The Watertown woman did not want to press charges.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 3

Driving violation. Officers responded to a report of vehicles racing on Halstead Drive. They found a vehicle that had rolled over several times, and cited a 17-year-old boy for careless driving.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 30

Property damage. Graffiti was reported spray-painted on the exterior walls and windows of a building in the 1500 block of 29th Avenue.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 1

Driving violation. A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for alleged criminal vehicular operation and possession of marijuana at Valley View Road and Meadowlark Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 30

Assault. A 17-year-old Burnsville man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon in the 14100 block of Aspen Avenue.

RAMSEY

DEC. 25

Neighbor dispute. A woman reported a neighbor had pepper-sprayed her dog on his property in the 9200 block of NW. Inverness Lane. The neighbor told the officer he sprayed the dog, fearing for his safety. The woman was advised she could be cited for letting her dog roam at large if it leaves her property again.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 6

Obstruction. Officers responded to a report of a man huffing canisters in a vehicle at Target, 6445 Richfield Pkwy. They arrested a 48-year-old Richfield man for alleged drunken driving and obstructing the legal process.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.