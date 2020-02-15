CHANHASSEN

JAN. 19

Drugs. A 17-year-old boy was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of tobacco, in the 7300 block of Ridgehill Road.

EDINA

JAN. 15

Theft. Three 14-year-old boys were arrested after being found in an alleged stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of S. France Avenue.

HUGO

JAN. 11

Noise complaint. A deputy responding to a noise complaint at 5 a.m. found a home in the 6000 block of 147th Street with loud music coming from the garage. Upon arrival, the music was turned off. A male was seen inside the home but would not answer the door.

LAKE ELMO

JAN. 12

Suspicious activity. A caller reported that three men had gotten out of a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 11000 block of 20th Street, where they walked between vehicles and looked into them. They said that they were with a cleaning service, but gave the wrong name and quickly left.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 12-18

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a call in the 16000 block of Fishing Avenue, where a man had parked in the homeowner's front yard, walked into the house and announced he was there for the party. However, there was no party and the homeowner didn't know the man. Officers arrested the 18-year-old for alleged drunken driving.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 26

Recovered stolen vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue that was listed as stolen in Minneapolis. The 17-year-old driver and his passengers, two males ages 19 and 13, complied with the police. The passengers were released to the 13-year-old passenger's mother, and the driver was booked at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, suspected of possession of a stolen vehicle.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 15

Suspicious odor. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious odor in a classroom of the science wing at Mound Westonka High School, 5905 Sunnyfield Road. They found the odor was coming from a rotten egg that had been used for an experiment.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 12

Harassment. A rude and harassing note was reported to have been left on the windshield of a woman's vehicle while she was at work in the 2300 block of White Bear Avenue.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 19

Theft. Fifteen propane tanks were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 1800 block of Old Hwy. 8.

JAN. 21

Theft. An unattended vehicle left idling was reported stolen from the 600 block of 1st Avenue.

NOWTHEN

JAN. 17

Theft. A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 6200 block of NW. 189th Lane.

RAMSEY

JAN. 7

Animal complaint. Residents reported a dead turkey in the backyard of their home in the 15900 block of NW. St. Andrews Lane. A community service officer disposed of the carcass.

JAN. 8

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man who appeared extremely agitated and was throwing things inside his vehicle, flailing his body and scaring customers at Enchantasys Intimate Boutique, 6111 NW. Hwy. 10. The 56-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for drug and psychological issues.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 17

Theft. Fragrances valued at $1,585 were stolen from Ulta Beauty, 1050 W. 78th St.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 16

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, driving with an open bottle and underage consumption of alcohol, following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Meadowlark Lane.

Obstruction. A 14-year-old girl was arrested for alleged obstructing the legal process with force and disorderly conduct at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.