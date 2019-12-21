ANDOVER

DEC. 5

Theft. A gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 15800 block of Sycamore Street NW.

EDINA

NOV. 27

Underage consumption. Three 19-year-old Edina men were cited for underage consumption of alcohol near Gate Park on Warden Avenue.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 28

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the tracks at a train yard in the 4300 block of NE. California Street. They arrested a 30-year-old woman for drunken driving.

GRANT

NOV. 8

Suspicious activity. A deputy responding to a report of suspicious people in the driveway of a home in the 10000 block of 62nd Street determined that a man was picking up his vehicle, which had broken down the previous week while he was doing work on the house.

INDEPENDENCE

NOV. 30

Drunken driving. A 63-year-old Mound woman was arrested for drunken driving and carrying no proof of insurance after driving into a ditch in the 4000 block of County Road 19.

JORDAN

NOV. 20

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit following a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Broadway Street N.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 24-30

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a home near 170th Street and Euclid Avenue. According to reports, an intoxicated 38-year-old man was coaching his intoxicated 37-year-old girlfriend on how to speak to him during romantic moments, but the coaching session didn’t go well and an argument erupted. Officers mediated the situation.

Maplewood

NOV. 17

Theft. A 43-year-old man who had reportedly stolen $250 worth of merchandise and fled from Kohl’s at Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Av., was arrested by police who found him hiding behind a bush in the 2700 block of White Bear Av.

MINNETRISTA

NOV. 19

Animal complaint. A resident on Bayside Lane was asked to move a deer carcass from the front yard after authorities received a complaint.

NEW BRIGHTON

NOV. 15

Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of 9th Avenue.

NOV. 21

Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of 7th Street.

PLYMOUTH

NOV. 23

Theft. A Lyft driver noticed a wallet was missing after dropping off two girls in the 17300 block of County Road 6. Officers contacted the suspects, located the wallet and cited the two girls, ages 14 and 15, for theft.

RAMSEY

NOV. 12

Animal complaint. A woman reported a bat inside her home in the 18000 block of Erkium Street NW. An officer was unable to find the bat.

NOV. 15

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of an opossum in the 16700 block of Nutria Street NW. When the officer arrived, the opossum ran into the woods.

SCANDIA

NOV. 6

Suspicious activity. A deputy checked on a vehicle parked at 1:20 a.m. in the Scandia Elementary School parking lot, 14351 Scandia Trail. It was unoccupied and the front left quarter panel was found to be damaged and crusted with animal fur.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 2

Drugs. A 61-year-old Crystal man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Hwy. 169 and Canterbury Road.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

NOV. 8

Shooting complaint. A deputy checking on a report of shots fired in the 15000 block of 22nd Street found a man target-shooting within mandated distances on his property.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports to police and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.