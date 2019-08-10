ANDOVER

JULY 19

Theft. A gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of 138th Avenue NW.

JULY 24

Theft. Patio furniture was stolen from the 14000 block of Raven Street NW.

CORCORAN

JULY 28

Weapon. A 40-year-old Corcoran woman was arrested for assault after she pointed a handgun at a group of people in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road.

EDINA

JULY 20

Theft. A stroller was stolen from the 5200 block of Larada Lane.

FRIDLEY

JULY 18

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a female attempting to break into an apartment in the 5400 block of 7th Street NE. Officers located the 27-year-old woman and found that she lives there but lost her keys.

JULY 22

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman exposing herself in the 6200 block of 5th Street NE. Officers determined the 27-year-old woman was under the influence of narcotics and she was transported to a hospital.

HUGO

JULY 6

Suspicious person. A deputy spoke to a 22-year-old Chisago Lakes man walking on the shoulder of the road in the 5200 block of Frenchman Road at 3:30 a.m. The man was evasive, refusing to answer where he was coming from or where he lived. The deputy explained his reasoning — recent burglaries and thefts in the area — for making contact and sent him on his way.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 7-13

Burglary. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in an open garage in the 6000 block of 175th Street W.

MAHTOMEDI

JULY 5

Suspicious activity. A woman called a gas station in the 700 block of Stillwater Road twice, using a different name each time, in an effort to get the name and/or account number for a check that a customer had just used to purchase gas. No information was given out.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 18

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a man on the street holding a gun at Robin Road and E. Fish Lake Road. The officer found it was an employee completing survey work, using a paint gun for marking utilities.

JULY 20

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 11900 block of 88th Avenue. The homeowner reported the doorbell rang and when the surveillance was checked, the camera was covered. Further investigation determined that a tree frog, attached nearby, had set off the doorbell.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 9

Theft. A resident in the 2200 block of Payne Avenue told police she witnessed a man in a maroon SUV take mail out of two of her neighbors’ mailboxes. She said she yelled at the man and he drove off.

MINNETRISTA

JULY 26

Drugs. A 20-year-old Delano woman was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 92.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 30

Theft. A birdbath valued at $170 was stolen from a property in the 700 block of 7th Avenue.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 19

Curfew violation. A 14-year-old Shak­opee boy was cited for driving without a valid license and violating curfew and a 15-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for violating curfew after they were stopped at Vierling Drive W. and Marschall Road.

JULY 22

Drugs. A 31-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Target, 1685 17th Av.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

JULY 8

Suspicious vehicle. A deputy responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 9800 block of Norrell Avenue found an unoccupied minivan that appeared to have broken down. The vehicle was not blocking the road or illegally parked.

