Here's where you can find information about Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile races.
To track the status of any runner in the marathon:
Leaderboard | Find any runner in the race
For runners in the 10-mile race: Leaderboard or any runner
Marathon Livestream from KARE-TV:
For a marathon course map, click here.
Download the Twin Cities Marathon app.
Follow the races on Twitter here.
