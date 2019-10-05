Twin Cities Marathon

When: Sunday

Where: Starts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, ends at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Start times: TC 10 Mile 7 a.m. Marathon 8 a.m.

About the TC 10 Mile: The race is the USATF national championship. Winners earn $12,000 each, and there will be an overall winner based on an equalizer time who will earn another $10,000.

Runners: Marathon, 8,700; 10 mile, 13,000.

Marathon course record: Men, 2:08:51, by Dominic Ondoro (2016). Women, 2:24:51 by Zinaida Semenova (2001) and Irina Permitina (2004).

TC 10 Mile course record: Men, 46:32 by Shadrack Kipchichir (2018). Women, 51:44 by Molly Huddle (2015).