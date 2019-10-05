Twin Cities Marathon
When: Sunday
Where: Starts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, ends at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Start times: TC 10 Mile 7 a.m. Marathon 8 a.m.
About the TC 10 Mile: The race is the USATF national championship. Winners earn $12,000 each, and there will be an overall winner based on an equalizer time who will earn another $10,000.
Runners: Marathon, 8,700; 10 mile, 13,000.
Marathon course record: Men, 2:08:51, by Dominic Ondoro (2016). Women, 2:24:51 by Zinaida Semenova (2001) and Irina Permitina (2004).
TC 10 Mile course record: Men, 46:32 by Shadrack Kipchichir (2018). Women, 51:44 by Molly Huddle (2015).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LeMahieu, Yankees torment Twins again, 10-4 in ALDS opener
DJ LeMahieu homered and drove in four runs, Gleyber Torres broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Yankees extended their October mastery of the Minnesota Twins with a 10-4 victory Friday night in the AL Division Series opener.
Gophers
AAC upset: Cincinnati beats No. 18 UCF 27-24 with 3 INTs
Ahmad Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 UCF's high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights' streak of 19 conference wins.
Twins
Twins overmatched by Yankees 10-4 in Game 1 of ALDS
Friday was the Twins' 14th consecutive postseason loss, setting a major league record for October futility, and their 11th in a row to New York.
Twins
Yanks, Twins epitome of baseball's 3 True Outcomes
Not until the 42nd pitch of the night was a ball was put in play to a fielder.
Wild
Mitch Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 4-1
On the road for the first time this season, two of Toronto's stars and one newcomer did enough scoring to help keep the Maple Leafs unbeaten.