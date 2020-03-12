Steve Patterson spent 24 hours this week living in a tent outside the KSTP Studios, hoping to capture attention from two of daytime TV's biggest stars. The stunt paid off.

The "Twin Cities Live" co-host found out Wednesday that he'll be sharing the stage with Kelly Ripa during an upcoming episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Facetimed with Patterson during their Wednesday show, teasing him about not having the guts to wage his campaign in chillier February and how he was relying too much on space heaters.

After the jokes, they revealed that Patterson could fill in for Seacrest on April 1 when he's busy fulfilling "American Idol" duties.

Patterson is no stranger to the long-running talker, making several appearances as the unoffical Minnesota correspondent. Still, he's long hoped to get a chance to be an actual co-host for the New York-based show.

Getting the shot, even for just one morning, "would bring my mother to her knees in tears," he told the pair from his tent in the Twin Cities.

"Twin Cities Live" airs at 3 p.m. weekdays on KSTP, Ch. 5. "Live With Kelly and Ryan" airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on the same station.

Check out this clip of the announcement: