A union representing 4,000 janitors who clean Twin Cities commercial buildings, including skyscrapers in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul, says its members will go on strike Monday evening if they haven’t reached a contract agreement by then.

Members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 26, which represents janitors throughout the metro area, say they will strike at 5 p.m. Monday if they haven’t yet reached an agreement with 18 cleaning companies, most of which are part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Contract Cleaners Association.

“We’ve had some positive momentum in the past two days that we are absolutely happy about,” said Iris Altamirano, president of Local 26. “We’ve moved on noneconomic articles — what we sometimes refer to as small things, but they’re not small. Everything in the contract is big to our members.”

But as contract negotiations continued Friday afternoon, wages were among the issues that remained unresolved.

“We’re continuing to meet and we’re making progress,” said John Nesse, an attorney representing the Cleaners Association in the talks. “I expect we’re going to be here working on this into the evening” and possibly over the weekend.

Local 26 members include janitors who clean the IDS Center, Capella Tower (which houses the Star Tribune offices), the Ecolab building, and the Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank buildings in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

They held a one-day strike last week and formed a picket line in downtown Minneapolis, where more than 100 janitors rallied along Nicollet Mall, waving signs and beating drums.

Each employer has a contingency plan to make sure their buildings are cleaned during the strike, according to Nesse. The two sides have been in contract negotiations for more than four months.

Economic issues were still on the table, although “we’ve chipped away at some,” Altamirano said. Also unresolved as of Friday afternoon was the union’s request that the companies pay to train workers on safe use of toxic cleaning chemicals and other health and safety procedures.

“Those chemicals have an impact on the health of our workers and the health of the building users,” Altamirano said. The union wants “a systemic, quality training across the board” in appropriate languages, she added. There is no uniform level of training currently offered by the 18 different cleaning companies.

The two sides on Friday reached a tentative agreement on employees receiving additional sick days. Under the agreement, the most senior employees would receive from four to six sick days, two more than the current contract provides.

Still, Nesse said, “Nothing’s final until everything’s final. The employers are committed to the bargaining process and we’re going to stay here as long as it takes to get an agreement done.”

An announcement of the potential strike on Local 26’s Facebook page called it an open-ended, unfair labor practice strike. An open-ended strike is the classic kind that continues until the two sides reach a tentative agreement. An unfair labor practice strike involves employers’ alleged violations of labor law, and differs from an economic strike — a dispute over wages and benefits — by offering additional protections against companies permanently replacing employees.

The unfair labor practices alleged in this case involve workers being intimidated by employers and “badgered about what their decision is to either go or not go” on strike, Altamirano said.

Nesse complained that the union has been using the novel coronavirus to highlight its role in protecting public health. “We’re extremely disappointed that the union is engaging in scare tactics related to the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

The union is taking the coronavirus threat “very seriously,” Altamirano said. Janitors have been wiping down doorknobs and other surfaces to minimize its possible spread, she said.

“Our workforce and our janitors are at the front line of keeping all of us safe and healthy from the virus,” she said. “It’s kind of mind-blowing that they’re taking the position that we’re somehow exaggerating this very real potential epidemic.”