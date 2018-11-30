Turns out that this week’s snowfall was just a tease: A bigger dumping is on the way for the weekend, with some parts of south-central Minnesota in line to get 6 to 8 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities could pick up 1 to 4 inches Saturday and Sunday as a storm system moves across the southern part of the state, according to the weather service.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the southern tier of Minnesota counties from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snow expected along a line from Marshall to St. Peter and Red Wing.

Between 6 and 8 inches of snow, and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch, are possible in the watch area which extends from just south of the metro area to the Iowa border and from the Minnesota-South Dakota border to the Mississippi River, the weather service said.

A winter storm warning was posted from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday for south-central and southeastern South Dakota and for the far southwestern corner of Minnesota, the weather service said.

Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix, with snow and freezing rain Saturday morning, and turn to all snow by the afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 and along Interstate 35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa border before the snow winds down Sunday morning, the weather service said.

Plows filled with road salt make their way west on Highway 62 near the interchange with I-35W after overnight snowfall Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Richfield, MN.

Blowing snow could significantly limit visibility, the weather service said, but blizzard conditions are not expected.

The Twin Cities metro area, which received 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday, should escape the brunt of the weekend storm. But up to 4 inches of snow could fall in the south suburbs, with lesser amounts on the north side of the metro. Less than an inch of snow is expected along a line from Willmar to St. Cloud and Hinckley, the weather service said.

Behind the storm, a frigid week is expected. High temperatures are forecast for the 20s Monday through Thursday, with lows in the teens. The sun will make a cameo appearance Monday before clouds move back in Tuesday, the weather service said.