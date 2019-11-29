There are several other public light displays around the Twin Cities and beyond. (Local limousine and tour companies also offer light display tours.)

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train: This lighted attraction will roll through various Minnesota cities from Dec. 5 to 14. When the decorated train comes to a stop, performers offer concerts by the likes of Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. Free, but food shelf donations are recommended. For a schedule, go to cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-united-states.

CSE Winter Light Show: A 20-minute, 3-D show of more than 250,000 LED lights set to music written and recorded by students at the University of Minnesota. 5:30, 6 & 6:30 Dec. 14. Free. Civil Engineering Building Courtyard, University of Minnesota, Mpls. cse.umn.edu/college/events/cse-winter-light-show-2019-0

Illumination: For this Winter Solstice celebration, the Science Museum of Minnesota is lit up with colored lights and interactive art. 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 28. $13.95-$19.95. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. smm.org.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights: Walk or roll through this illuminated display in Mankato’s Sibley Park. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 31. Free, but food and cash donations accepted for local nonprofits. 900 Mound Av., Mankato. ﻿kiwanisholidaylights.com﻿.

Rice Park: The scenic city park is home to a massive tree lit with thousands of twinkling lights. The park will be aglow nightly through the holiday season. 109 W. 4th St., St Paul.