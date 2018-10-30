The average American trick-or-treater fills a pillowcase with 3,500 to 7,000 calories worth of candy on Halloween night. For those who’d like to share the boo-unty, local charities and clinics collect candy for military members and veterans through donations, buybacks and swaps.

Goodwill stores, HealthPartners and Fairview clinics and many dental offices are the most popular drop-off sites. With nearly 50 stores participating last year, Goodwill received about 4,000 pounds of candy.

Dentistry for the Entire Family in Fridley will host its third annual swap the afternoons of Nov. 1, 2 and 5. They’ll pay children $1 per pound (up to $3) for their candy and throw in a dental swag bag to boot.

The candy swap provides two benefits, says the practice’s owner, Dr. John Cretzmeyer. “First, reducing the sugar consumption of our young patients for better dental health. And second, the donation to the troops provides them with ‘goodwill incentives’ as handouts in their overseas deployments.”

Goodwill Easter Seals

Nov. 1-4. Candy donations are tax-deductible. goodwill­easterseals.org

Fairview, Health­East and University of Minnesota Health clinics

Nov. 1-9. Kids swap sweets for a book. fairview.org/Blog/Candy-for-a-cause

HealthPartners clinics

Nov. 1-2. Kids trade in candy for prizes. healthpartners.com/candy